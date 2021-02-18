https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/18/lincoln-project-is-taking-action-to-right-the-ship-to-continue-their-important-pro-democracy-work-including-ill-advised-swipes-at-ted-cruz/

Great news, everyone! The Lincoln Project is getting serious about accountability and cutting out the cancer that’s been infecting it for so long.

We know this because Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer made an important announcement today:

I believe strongly in LP’s mission. Wanted to be part of the solution. Happy to announce my role as Chairman of the Transition Advisory Committee to guide @projectlincoln through this pivotal phase as we right the ship to continue our important pro democracy work.@Politico: pic.twitter.com/veZBwAeCuA — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) February 18, 2021

Who better to investigate John Weaver’s sexual predation than the very people who knew about it and looked the other way? Who better to investigate what happened to donors’ money than the people who used it for personal gain?

LOL! https://t.co/AzZDZMpPC7 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 18, 2021

Lincoln Project checks just hit different https://t.co/gxnMdVhioH — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 18, 2021

No self-awareness, either:

When the going gets tough…head to Cancun, baby! – @tedcruz (probably) pic.twitter.com/XGPRCPDQZQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 18, 2021

Apparently taking swipes at Ted Cruz for bad optics is one surefire way to right the ship and be part of the solution because … we’re drawing a blank.

How is the Lincoln Project still a thing? https://t.co/IIXMmOkmVp — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 18, 2021

Great question. Like, literally, what purpose do they serve at this point, other than trolling Republicans in the name of Principled Conservatism?

When the going gets tough…work with a child predator, baby! https://t.co/K9Yu7LiXr6 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 18, 2021

Sure, it’s bad. But it’s not “knowingly work with a sex predator while pretending to have virtue” bad. https://t.co/VV9aW0owzu — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 18, 2021

This has 30k likes. There are still at least 30k people who are like, “they may be grifting pedos, but dammit if they don’t make unfunny jokes about republicans!” https://t.co/fhDDh3eX5Y — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 18, 2021

Did Ted Cruz screw up? You bet he did. But the Lincoln Project has absolutely zero claim to any moral high ground when it comes to hypocrisy, deception, and hanging people out to dry.

When the going gets tough… @TheRickWilson pays off his mortgage while he still can! https://t.co/6QkS6p5gJU — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 18, 2021

In case you missed it:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Days after the New York Times reported on Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver’s history of inappropriate sexual behavior toward young men, his colleague Rick Wilson paid off a mortgage for his Florida home a full 16 years ahead of schedule. Public records show that JPMorgan Chase Bank recently issued a certificate of satisfaction on Wilson’s 30-year mortgage, which originated in 2007 for the amount of $200,000. The document confirms that the terms of the mortgage were satisfied on Feb. 5, less than a week after the Times printed its story on Weaver and almost three weeks after the allegations were first published online by the American Conservative and Forensic News. Seven years earlier, Wilson was hit with a $389,420 tax lien against the same Florida residence. As scandal began to engulf the Lincoln Project, Wilson apparently sought to put his finances in order before donors started to abandon the generously funded super PAC, which fellow cofounder Steve Schmidt had reportedly viewed as a ticket to “generational wealth.”

But we’re sure that Tara Setmayer et al. will sort this all out. The Lincoln Project still has a lot more pro-democracy work to do!

We are moving forward quickly to address the challenges we face and will do so with transparency while respecting the seriousness of the allegations that have been made. We are committed to a fulsome and thorough accounting of our work while continuing to fight for our democracy. https://t.co/SR7SRbBgpU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 18, 2021

Not just thorough, but fulsome, too!

