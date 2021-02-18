https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cheney-white-supremacists-impeachment-democrats/2021/02/18/id/1010564

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says both the GOP and the Democratic Party have white supremacists and anti-Semites.

Cheney, the House Republican Conference chairwoman, made her comments on Wednesday during a meeting with the Cheyenne Rotary Club, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

“We’ve seen anti-Semitism, white supremacy, Holocaust denial, by people both on the right in the Republican Party and by people on the left in the Democratic Party,” Cheney said. “They can have no place in our in our public discourse. We have to be very clear that we stand for freedom and justice and equality and that we’re going to fight for those things.”

And she added: “I think that it’s very important for us, at the same time, to be clear that we reject some of the most outrageous, extreme, and indefensible positions that we’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, the Wyoming GOP voted earlier this month to censure Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The state Republican Party’s measure called on Cheney to resign. The state party also plans to withhold any future funding from her.

But Cheney, in her Wednesday remarks, said: “The oath that I took can never bend to political pressure, to mob rule or to partisanship. And that’s what we should want from all of our elected officials. Because if you are unwilling to defend the Constitution, or if you’re only willing to defend it when it serves your political purpose, then the Constitution will not stand.”

