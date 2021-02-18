https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/18/look-fat-that-mario-cart-aint-gonna-play-itself-joe-biden-calls-a-lid-while-texas-freezes-thats-how-this-works-right/

Too cold for Sleepy Joe?

Joe Biden called a lid today at 8 am. https://t.co/8sZlouopXW — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) February 18, 2021

Can you imagine the press if Trump had called a lid while millions of Americans are without power and water? Endless stories about how he doesn’t care about Americans, how he’s Putin’s puppet … Jennifer Rubin would probably find some way to paint him as a racist for taking the day off.

But since it’s Joe?

Nada.

going to take him that long to a)throw another log on the fire and b) best his granddaughter again at Mario Cart — NOMORE (@kathy5271) February 18, 2021

Hey now! That Mario Cart ain’t gonna play itself.

He has to get ready for the State of the Union. Look for him to be calling lids for the next week so he can recalibrate to stay up. — Opinionated Witch🧙 (@opinionwitchy) February 18, 2021

“Screw you Michigan, I already got what I wanted from you.” — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) February 18, 2021

He wut now? — Sparkling Jules is awooooman (@Coolish_Breeze) February 18, 2021

I wish I could do this at my job — Joemama’s Free Press (@Joemama75) February 18, 2021

Sorry TownHall, it’s just too cold and snowy today so this editor needs to call a lid.

Right!

