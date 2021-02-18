https://justthenews.com/government/congress/manchin-says-he-will-oppose-tandens-nomination-omb-director?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said on Friday that he’s opposing Neera Tanden’s nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others,” Manchin said in a statement.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” he added.

President Joe Biden nominated Tanden, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, for the OMB director position.

Manchin called for “meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics.”

“At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

