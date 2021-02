https://www.oann.com/marlins-acquire-reliever-john-curtiss-from-rays/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=marlins-acquire-reliever-john-curtiss-from-rays



FILE PHOTO: Oct 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher John Curtiss (84) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eight inning of game four of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

February 18, 2021

The Miami Marlins acquired right-handed reliever John Curtiss from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league infielder Evan Edwards on Wednesday.

Curtiss, 27, appeared in 17 regular-season games with the Rays in 2020, posting a 3-0 record with two saves and a 1.80 ERA. He struck out 25 batters and walked three in 25 innings.

In the postseason, he made three appearances and was 1-0, getting the win in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers won in six games.

Edwards, 23, played at North Carolina State before the Marlins selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. In 73 games in the minor leagues, the first baseman has hit .281 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs.

