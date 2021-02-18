https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massive-fire-in-san-antonio-developing/
Watch what happens at the beginning of this live shot
Firefighters Struggle to Battle Apartment Fire in San Antonio
The fire chief on scene tells me they were able to evacuate the entire building, as well as neighboring buildings; however this is now a total loss.
One resident is standing by watching as her entire livelihood goes up in flames. pic.twitter.com/uZMbogw9Eu
— Alejandra Guzman (@AlejandraG_TV) February 19, 2021
BREAKING – I’m at an apartment complex off TPC Parkway where a massive fire erupted.
I’m trying to get you info soon, but I’m told the complex has had electricity but did not have water since last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/eWqwuo2BTW
— Alejandra Guzman (@AlejandraG_TV) February 19, 2021
The site is absolutely devastating peoples homes going up in flames as many are outdoors braving the cold temps. pic.twitter.com/bshc8ox8Je
— Alejandra Guzman (@AlejandraG_TV) February 19, 2021