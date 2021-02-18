https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcenany-rips-tapper-after-he-implies-shes-appealing-to-conspiracists

On Wednesday evening, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany commented on President Biden’s remarks at the CNN town hall event that evening, writing, “Signing off with a final notable quote from Joe Biden during his town hall this evening: ‘Everyone knows I love kids better than people.’’’

Signing off with a final notable quote from Joe Biden during his town hall this evening: “Everyone knows I love kids better than people.” 🤔 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

Nine and a half hours later, CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped McEnany for her tweet, which he linked to the QAnon fringe conspiracy theory citing an anonymous “former WH colleague of McEnany’s.”

“This is 100% meant to stir up the qanon crowd. Awful,” Tapper tweeted.

From a former WH colleague of McEnany’s: “This is 100% meant to stir up the qanon crowd. Awful.” https://t.co/jTqIRwEyKn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2021

Within the hour, McEnany fired back at Tapper, slamming him for using an anonymous source to try to ascertain what she was driving at in her original tweet.

“I tweeted this revealing, bizarre quote from Joe Biden that underscores his horrific pro-choice, anti-child policies that have dehumanized life (Mexico City policy, etc.) cc: @jaketapper your source should put her name on the record if she claims to know the intent of my tweets,” she wrote.

I tweeted this revealing, bizarre quote from Joe Biden that underscores his horrific pro-choice, anti-child policies that have dehumanized life (Mexico City policy etc.) cc: @jaketapper your source should put her name on the record if she claims to know the intent of my tweets — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

Within days of former President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, he reinstated the “Mexico City Policy” after Barack Obama had rescinded it in 2009. As explained by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the Mexico City Policy (MCP) “requires foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to certify that they will not ‘perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning,’ using funds from any source (including non-U.S. funds), as a condition for receiving U.S. government global family planning assistance.”

The MCP was put in place by Ronald Reagan in 1984 in Mexico City during the second International Conference on Population. It was reversed by President Clinton in 1993, then reinstated by President Bush in 2001, then reversed once again by President Obama in 2009.

On January 28, 2021, President Biden issued an executive memorandum which stated simply, “The Presidential Memorandum of January 23, 2017 (The Mexico City Policy), is revoked.”

McEnany has a long history of being staunchly pro-life. In May 2019, she slammed the “inhumane abortion comments of 2020 Democrats,” citing the pro-abortion stances of Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar. “‪These are vulnerable, fully viable babies!” she said, ripping those who push for “no abortion restrictions at any stage of pregnancy‬.”

In June 2020, after the Supreme Court struck down a law in Louisiana requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, McEnany issued a statement saying:

In an unfortunate ruling today, the Supreme Court devalued both the health of mothers and the lives of unborn children by gutting Louisiana’s policy that required all abortion procedures be performed by individuals with admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. … States have legitimate interests in regulating any medical procedure—including abortions—to protect patient safety. Instead of valuing fundamental democratic principles, unelected Justices have intruded on the sovereign prerogatives of State governments by imposing their own policy preference in favor of abortion to override legitimate abortion safety regulations.

McEnany cited former Vice President Mike Pence for his pro-life stance during the vice-presidential debate in October:

I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it. Joe Biden & Kamala Harris want abortion UNTIL BIRTH! – Vice President @Mike_Pence #VPDebate — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 8, 2020

The QAnon reference by Tapper was apparently to the fringe conspiracy theory that Democrats are responsible for a pedophilia ring. The leftist publication The Guardian opined in September:

The QAnon conspiracy theory is vast, complicated and ever changing, and its adherents are constantly folding new events and personalities into its master narrative. But the gist of it is that national Democrats, aided by Hollywood and a group of “global elites”, are running a massive ring devoted to the abduction, trafficking, torture, sexual abuse and cannibalization of children, all with the purpose of fulfilling the rituals of their Satanic faith.

The exchange from the CNN town hall went like this:

BIDEN: Good to be back, man. CNN’s ANDERSON COOPER: Yeah, it’s nice to see you, sir. BIDEN: And you know you enjoyed being home with the baby more, I don’t want to hear that. COOPER: I do, yes. He’s nine and a half months, so I’m very happy. BIDEN: I get it, no, no, everybody knows that I like kids better than people.

