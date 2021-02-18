https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/rush-limbaugh-mean-tweets/

Upon breaking news of Rush Limbaugh’s death, the mainstream media and several on social media immediately slammed America’s Anchorman.

On Twitter, “Rest In Piss” was trending and along with the conservative radio icon’s name, “Good Riddance” and “Rot in Hell” was also trending.

Breaking News: Rush Limbaugh is dead at 70. The voice of conservative America, he dominated talk radio for more than three decades with his attacks on liberals, Democrats, feminists, environmentalists and others. https://t.co/fJXVIp7Fp7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 17, 2021

Once I learned my aunt listened to Rush Limbaugh, I knew never to speak to that aunt again. Thanks, Rush! — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist. He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain. He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021

Happy Rush Limbaugh Is Dead Day! I didn’t even get the chance to put my tree up! — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) February 17, 2021

