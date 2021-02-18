https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/rush-limbaugh-mean-tweets/
Upon breaking news of Rush Limbaugh’s death, the mainstream media and several on social media immediately slammed America’s Anchorman.
On Twitter, “Rest In Piss” was trending and along with the conservative radio icon’s name, “Good Riddance” and “Rot in Hell” was also trending.