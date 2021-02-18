https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/michigan-completes-another-garbage-audit-wasting-time-resources-performing-procedures-will-never-address-2020-election-fraud/

Our state election commissions and politicians are either totally incompetent or they are totally corrupt, or both.

The Detroit Free Press reports:

A statewide election audit has affirmed the results of the November presidential election in Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Friday. “This statewide audit process affirms what election officials on both sides of the aisle have said since November — that Michigan’s election was conducted securely and fairly, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Benson said. TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS: After Abandoning Trump and Allowing Landslide Election to be Stolen, Republican “Leaders” Now Want to Look Into Election Integrity – What Garbage! The statewide risk-limiting audit was one of many audits conducted after the November general election meant to test the accuracy of the machine count and election results.

Of course, we all know Michigan’s Secretary of State has a very suspect past:

So anything Benson says or does must be taken with a grain of salt and this is no exception. Michigan is following in the footsteps of other states who have performed or scheduled audits of the 2020 election results which will never identify the types of fraud suspected in the 2020 election.

We reported yesterday on an effort by Wisconsin that is a waste of time and money:

And we also reported on an audit to be performed in Virginia that will never address the 2020 election fraud in that state:

Michigan’s audit was no exception and no exceptions were found. The audit in Michigan was reported as being performed by county clerks:

During the audit, a total of 18,084 randomly selected ballots were reviewed by municipal and county clerks from more than 1,300 jurisdictions, “more than had ever participated in such an audit anywhere,” according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Apparently, the audits were not performed by independent individuals from both parties:

Democratic Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said that ensuring a political balance in the party identification of the individuals undertaking post-election audits would be prudent. There are currently no state requirements regarding the political balance of the auditors. Lyons said she relies on her staff to undertake the audit who take an oath to uphold the U.S. and Michigan constitutions. “Frankly, I enjoy the ignorant bliss of the party affiliations of my staff,” she said. “I don’t know what other counties do, who they use to conduct their audits.”

Byrum also shared her unbiased opinion regarding election fraud:

In testimony before the Senate Oversight committee, Byrum said, “I call on the members of the committee to stand up in public and say what they know to be true: that the November 2020 general election was conducted fairly, that the results were accurate and that the ‘Big Lie’ perpetuated by the former president was just that, a lie. Only then can the public truly start to come together and restore the faith in our elections.”

The audits being performed by the states since the election will never identify the suspected fraud identified in the election. They are being performed by biased individuals using sampling methods that may be suspect while ignoring the areas where fraud is suspected.

These audits are worthless and a waste of time and resources which are better spent elsewhere. Their only purpose is to greenlight election results full of suspected fraud.

In this day and age, we have the ability to perform audits of an entire population of ballots and determine their validity based on paper, ink, and other parameters. These real audits are not even being considered by politicians and election commissions across the country. These audits would address fraudulent absentee ballots included in election results. Maybe both Democrats and Republicans don’t want to know the truth?

We need to demand that real audits be performed, not garbage attempts by biased individuals to greenlight suspected fraudulent results.

