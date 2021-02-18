https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/mission-creep-capitol-police-tell-congressional-leaders-fencing-should-stay-up-until-september/

As Twitchy reported back in January, U.S. Capitol Police were suggesting that the fencing set up around the Capitol Building could eventually become a permanent fixture as one of many “vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure.” Now, citing ongoing threats, the Capitol Police told congressional leaders Thursday that the current fencing, complete with razor wire, should stay in place until September.

We’re not sure why September; we knew that they wanted to keep the National Guard in D.C. until after former President Trump’s impeachment trial, but that’s over and done with, but the new bogeyman that is the right-wing domestic terrorist and has inspired several former intelligence officials to suggest adopting the methods used against al-Qaeda promises to be a threat throughout the summer, apparently.

U.S. Capitol Police officials told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months as law enforcement continues to track threats against lawmakers, a source tells AP. https://t.co/9EdHHg8LNV — The Associated Press (@AP) February 18, 2021

The AP reports:

But despite the recommendation, it is unclear how long the fence will remain surrounding the Capitol grounds with dozens of lawmakers growing tired of it and an increased push in Congress for it to come down. More than 40 Republicans signed onto a letter two weeks ago calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove the fence and arrange for thousands of National Guard troops – sent to Washington to protect the Capitol complex after January’s riot – to go home. The lawmakers said they were concerned about reports the fencing may be made permanent. “It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward,” the letter read.

Now both of Nancy’s homes have fences and armed guards. — Buck Stevens (@Bucks2cents) February 18, 2021

Lawmakers should figure out why everyone hates them — Stan (@ChairmanStan) February 18, 2021

Might as well build a wall while you’re at it. Divide the rabble, you know. They had a working model in Berlin a while back. — Reality-based Truthy-boi (@TruthyBoi) February 18, 2021

What a bunch of bullshit. — murgolo.vito (@MurgoloV) February 18, 2021

Right on schedule, police officials anonymously say the ridiculous barbed wire fence surrounding the Capitol must stay in place till at least September due to unspecified “threats against lawmakers” Are you familiar with the concept of “mission creep”https://t.co/41jk527vVa — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 18, 2021

Now they love walls — Paul O Seedum (@POSeedum) February 18, 2021

Leave them in their prison, we are better off. — MentisImperium (@mentis_imperium) February 18, 2021

They are waiting for the bill to be passed to make it permanent — Red Leader (@RedLead05411077) February 18, 2021

14 days to slow the insurrection — Jon DiPietro, Village Skeptic (@jondipietronh) February 18, 2021

15 Days to Flatten the Tourism™️ — Vaccines Stan Account 🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@aggie_hood) February 18, 2021

FFS take it down and send troops home!!! — tracella🌵🌺 🦺 (@tracyta02770201) February 18, 2021

What do we call a government that is afraid of its people? — Ken Thomas (@KenThom85396923) February 18, 2021

The July panty raid planning will continue apace. — Alley Whoops (@alleywhoops) February 18, 2021

I’ll bet you $100 that more dastardly “threats” will be uncovered before September. The narrative will never end. — Heywood Floyd (@HeywoodFloyd10) February 18, 2021

The only way to understand what horrendous nauseating disgrace this is, is to do the “whataboutism” thing: Imagine President Trump erecting this authoritarian Soviet style fence, afraid of the American people, a few days after his inauguration 😵 — Leugim Ekim (@leugimekim) February 18, 2021

There were rioters doing their thing in D.C. during Trump’s inauguration, but they were just extreme leftists setting fire to cars and stuff.

“Q” and the “orangemanbadrussia” psyops are 9/11 on steroids for the security state. We’re never moving past this. Welcome to the United Police States of America. — AtR (@AmongtheRuins14) February 18, 2021

Only a true fascist would order the military occupation of the nations capitol. — WDeet (@JLW7895) February 18, 2021

WMD 2.0 — placeboDemocracy (@placeboDemocra1) February 18, 2021

Biden pulling a hold my beer on Trump being a dictator. — Culturally Normative (@wayninja1) February 18, 2021

Maybe they should apply this same logic on a larger scale, how about the Southern Border maybe? — Thad Braxton (@RealThadBraxton) February 18, 2021

Remember when they made fun of Trump by calling him “Bunker Boy” when rioters got a little too close for comfort?

