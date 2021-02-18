https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/covid-insanity-virginia-pays-monitors-sit-classrooms-teachers-teach-home/

The world has truly gone mad.  

The possibility of a child dying from the China Coronavirus (COVID) is almost nil.  Children are more likely to die from drowning than from COVID:

More Children Die from Car Crashes and Drowning Each Year than Coronavirus — But Teachers Want to Keep Schools Closed

The same goes for college-age students.  They are ten times more likely to die from alcohol-related deaths than from COVID:

Perspective: There are 10 Times as Many Alcohol-Related Deaths as Coronavirus Deaths in College-Age Kids in America

Twitchy reported:

A couple of weeks ago, Twitchy reported that Fairfax County, Virginia schools were looking for “monitors” to watch kids in a classroom while fully vaccinated teachers taught from home. Drew Wilder of NBC Washington reports that some students returned to the classroom Tuesday but were still learning virtually.

Some parents and local citizens were calling out the insanity:

Those in charge of the schools in this country are insane.

This is all done in reaction to an overpublicized virus that is less deadly for children than drowning.  Insane.

