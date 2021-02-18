https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/museums-now-destroy-not-preserve/

(MOON BATTERY) – In the olden days, the purpose of a museum was to preserve culture, so that it can be sustained from generation to generation. In the Era of Wokeness, the purpose is to destroy culture: “Scotland’s oldest public museum has created the position of ‘Curator of Discomfort’ to take the museum out of its “institutional comfort zone” and confront historical and modern-day ‘white supremacy.

“On Monday, the University of Glasgow’s Hunterian Museum, which was founded in 1807, announced the creation of the post on social media, tapping left-wing activist Zandra Yeaman to head up the woke project.”

Yeaman barks that she will be “exploring white supremacy as an economic and cultural system in which white western ideals control the power of the text, the material resources and ideas of cultural superiority.” The plan is to denigrate and undermine the culture that the museum has helped to preserve for over two centuries.

