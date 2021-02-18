https://notthebee.com/article/watch-nasa-rover-successfully-lands-on-mars/

NASA’s most recent rover, Perseverance, just successfully landed on Mars and sent back a photo:

Think of working for years on a $2.7 billion machine, then strapping it to a bunch of liquid rocket fuel, hurtling it 120 million miles, and waiting for six months to see if the thing will stick the landing.

Here’s an animation of what the descent from orbit looked like:

This are larger pics of the first two photos the rover sent back:

Other less reliable sources, however, said this was actually the first photo sent back from the Martian surface:

