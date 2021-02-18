https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nationalguard-capitol-senate-house/2021/02/17/id/1010471/

The National Guard will remove its remaining troops at the U.S. Capitol by mid-March, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

More than 25,000 men and women of the National Guard were positioned throughout Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day, 14 days after protesters violently rioted at the Capitol.

That number was reduced to 7,000 after President Joe Biden was sworn in, but a presence remained due to potential “civil unrest,” according to a D.C. national security official, per the Daily Mail.

About 5,000 troops remained stationed near the Capitol at the beginning of this week. All were expected to end their deployment by March 22.

“The plan right now is to end this mission by the middle of March,” Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby told Fox News on Tuesday.

“And as soon as we’re convinced, and everybody’s convinced, that they don’t need to be on Capitol Hill then and we’ll send them all [home].”

Some lawmakers continued to express concerns about potential violence surrounding former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which ended with a vote to acquit on Saturday.

Some Republican congressmen and senators have said troops should be sent home immediately to be with their families.

“We’re obviously constantly in touch with the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service and D.C. officials about the need about the requirement,” Kirby said. “And we’re always evaluating it.

“There’s no incidents to report. Things are safe and secure right now.”

Razor-wire fencing currently surrounds the Capitol and its nearby Senate and House office buildings.

