https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/new-york-times-suggests-that-the-rush-limbaugh-shows-bo-snerdley-might-not-even-exist/

How’s this for a whopper: Joy Reid, MSNBC’s biggest conspiracy theorist (and there’s competition), smeared Rush Limbaugh by claiming that his “black sidekick,” Bo Snerdley, was little more than “a cover to be able to do, like, that kind of outright racist stuff.”

At least Reid believes that Snerdley exists (though that’s a pseudonym). The New York Times noted that Limbaugh had no on-the-air sidekicks, “though he had conversations with the unheard voice of someone he called ‘Bo Snerdley.’”

Listeners have heard Snerdley, though; one of Limbaugh’s best bits to deflect charges of racism during the Obama administration was to have Snerdley act as the show’s “Official Criticizer of Barack Obama.”

New York Times “erases” Rush Limbaugh’s Black producer, Bo Snerdley from his Obituary. https://t.co/S7GaZHbl1n — 🇺🇸 President-Elect Stacy 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) February 18, 2021

Ian Miles Cheong writes at The Post-Millennial:

Far from being a fiction of Limbaugh’s apparently broad imagination, a quick Google search for “Bo Snerdly” brings up Bo Snerdley, the pseudonym of James Golden, Limbaugh’s screener, producer, and engineer. Wikipedia states that Golden, aka Bo Snerdley, “has been a Producer/Executive for Premiere Networks, the largest radio syndication company in the United States” since 2001. Golden is, it should be noted, a black man – making this yet another instance of the “anti-racist” liberal media erasing a successful black man.

This is the man the New York Times claims does not exist. pic.twitter.com/9tBv12wkhr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2021

New York Times is erasing the black man who worked with Rush Limbaugh. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2021

I’ve heard Mr. Snerdly’s voice before. Not often, but I have heard it. — Happy Hermit Marie Wh*te (@sisalgirl) February 17, 2021

“Official Obama Criticizer, Bo Snerdley.” Always loved those updates. — Dr. K (@cjkuchar) February 17, 2021

Just shows you they don’t listen to the show before they report about it. I have heard his voice many times. — AngieFrench (@AngieFr21762519) February 17, 2021

Dude literally hosted the show a few weeks back. — Rev. Dr. Augie Bumpkin, esq. (@JackDor98220583) February 18, 2021

@BoSnerdley is one of the kindest, forgiving men ever. He is a hero! He has been by Rush’s side for many many years. Truly a wonderful man. — DK Miki (@aboveknowledge) February 17, 2021

The New York Times apparently didn’t know that Bo Snerdley is a real person. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 17, 2021

Wait until they find out he’s black. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 17, 2021

The Times doesn’t know there’s an America beyond their subscribers. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) February 17, 2021

In case the New York Times needs more proof, Snerdley is set to be on “Hannity” tonight:

So I will get back to posting news stories tomorrow. Sorry been so lean today and yesterday. Tonight I will join my dear friend @seanhannity.

I just can’t stop crying. It comes in waves -often unexpectedly. Heartbroken. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 18, 2021

Related:

Ben Shapiro spots some subtle differences between NYT’s obituary for Rush Limbaugh and those for other divisive figures [screenshots] https://t.co/JAT49zg95o — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

