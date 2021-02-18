https://www.oann.com/nhl-capitals-lundqvist-looking-great-six-weeks-after-heart-surgery/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nhl-capitals-lundqvist-looking-great-six-weeks-after-heart-surgery



FILE PHOTO: July 13, 2020; Greenburgh, NY, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist during a NHL workout at the Madison Square Garden Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Nick Homler/New York Rangers via USA TODAY Sports/File Photo FILE PHOTO: July 13, 2020; Greenburgh, NY, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist during a NHL workout at the Madison Square Garden Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Nick Homler/New York Rangers via USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

February 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist said on Wednesday his recovery from open heart surgery six weeks ago is going well and that he even felt good enough to go for a run.

The 38-year-old Swede, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals last October, previously announced he would sit out the entire NHL season due to a heart condition.

“The checkup with the doctor this morning reaffirmed what I’ve been feeling last few weeks, everything looking great,” Lundqvist wrote on Twitter. “It energized me so much I had to go out for a run (FYI, I’m not a runner) Today is a good day!”

The Rangers bought out the final year of Lundqvist’s contract in September, ending the Swede’s 15-season run as the face of the NHL’s most valuable franchise.

Lundqvist holds more than 50 Rangers franchise records, including the all-time mark for wins, appearances by a keeper, shutouts, playoff appearances and playoff wins.

Known as “The King”, Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender for the 2011-12 season and was a finalist for the award in four other years.

Lundqvist, who helped Sweden claim the Olympic gold medal in 2006, has earned more career NHL wins (459) than any other non-North American born goalkeeper and reached the 400-win mark faster than any other in his position.

Lundqvist’s playing time with the Rangers decreased last season with the emergence of then-rookie Igor Shesterkin.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

