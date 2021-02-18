https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nikkihaley-civilwar-republican-media/2021/02/18/id/1010597

The liberal media wants to stoke a ”nonstop Republican civil war” and the GOP will dissolve into endless warfare ”ensuring extreme liberal government for years to come” if it gets its way, says former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

”We can’t go back to the pre-Trump GOP,” Haley writes in a column for The Wall Street Journal. ”Those days are over, and they should be. But we lost our majorities in the House and Senate, and we’ve lost the national popular vote in seven of the past eight presidential elections. Surely there’s room for improvement as a party. We should embrace the successes of the Trump presidency and recognize the need to attract more support.”

Haley last week criticized former President Donald Trump over his response to the Capitol riot, saying she was ”disgusted” by some of what he did.

But she argued in the Journal that someone ”can do both good and bad things.”

”People feel strongly about Mr. Trump, but we can acknowledge reality,” she writes. ”People on the left, if they’re honest, can find Trump accomplishments they like — a coronavirus vaccine in record time, Middle East peace, more accountability from China. People on the right can find fault with Trump actions, including on Jan. 6. Right or left, when people make these distinctions, they’re not trying to have it both ways. They’re using their brains.”

