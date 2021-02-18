https://noqreport.com/2021/02/18/ny-democrats-move-to-kick-andrew-cuomo-off-his-wuhan-flu-pedestal/

Is it happening? Are Democrats finally realizing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is bad for their brand because he’s bad at being governor? Were his horrid response to Covid-19 and the way he treated the elderly he effectively helped kill in nursing homes the straws that broke the camels’ backs? The coverup he perpetrated clearly didn’t help. Now, it seems as if state lawmakers, including his fellow Democrats, are ready to strip him of his powers to prevent him from doing more harm. According to The Gateway Pundit:

New York Senate Democrats moved on Wednesday to strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of his Emergency pandemic powers. This comes after news broke earlier tonight that the FBI and US Attorney in Brooklyn are reportedly investigating Governor Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes amid the Covid pandemic.

NYT: Democrat Leaders in the New York State Senate are moving to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his emergency pandemic powers https://t.co/qVmMlZfns8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 18, 2021

What makes this whole debacle even worse as that in the face of overwhelming evidence that his actions directly resulted in not only the advanced spread of the China Virus and deaths in nursing homes, but an expansion of the lockdowns for no apparent reason. It’s a sad testament to the “leader” of New York that he’s continuing to attack others and project his own failings onto others. By his reckoning, none of the carnage that he has caused is actually his fault. It’s everyone else who messed up and he should be thanked for being such a good politician.

Is Andrew Cuomo still a hero for left wing imbeciles? It’s amazing how it took nearly a year to catch up with the media’s false narrative that Cuomo was a hero for his covid response. Reality is his performance was objectively worse than any politician in the world. pic.twitter.com/whuDdmPkFF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 17, 2021

CNN says it reinstated a ban on Chris Cuomo covering his brother, Gov. Cuomo https://t.co/LPXlXVbrBw pic.twitter.com/aHKfqhF3pW — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2021

BREAKING: Michael Caputo tells @OANN Cuomo flew to DC in late May 2020 and told Trump to fire him for publicly criticizing his nursing home policy. Caputo was an HHS official working to track nursing home deaths. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 18, 2021

If state lawmakers can remove his powers, will they also consider removing him from office altogether? Lest we forget, he’s one of the two governors who were heavily touted by mainstream media as properly handling Covid-19. Over the summer, he and California Governor Gavin Newsom were propped up as the examples by which President Trump should be handling the pandemic.

On the latest episode of the NOQ Report, I also discussed a waitress who was fired for wanting to wait to get the Covid vaccine until she could do more research about whether it affected fertility. She is currently trying to have a baby with her husband. We also talked about the horrid events happening in Seattle following a shooting of an armed, violent attacker. They assaulted multiple journalists in front of police but no arrests were made.

Andrew Cuomo is proving to be the opposite of an effective leader. His actions have done real harm to his state and killed thousands of people. The least that should happen is he gets removed. Ideally, he’d be charged, convicted, and jailed.

