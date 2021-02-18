https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nyc-waitress-fired-refusing-covid-vaccine-fertility-concerns/

A waitress in New York City has been fired after telling her boss that she didn’t want to take the new COVID vaccine at this time because she is trying to get pregnant and has concerns about potential fertility issues.

Many people have expressed concerns about the effect the vaccine might have on fertility.

A study conducted by the Columbia University Fertility Center and published in Fertility & Sterility Dialogue, reported that 58% of 284 patients to receive fertility treatment in the last year stated they would either not receive currently available coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines, or were unsure.

According to a report from the Post Millennial, Bonnie Jacobson said she was terminated from the Red Hook Tavern on Monday after telling her boss that she and her husband are trying to get pregnant, so she did not want to take any chances by getting the vaccine at this time.

“I do support the vaccine. I’m not, as they say, an anti-vaxxer,” Jacobson told NBC, adding that she felt there hasn’t been enough research on how the vaccine effects pregnant woman.

A woman who went viral for getting the vaccine while pregnant later miscarried. Though it is unclear if the two are related, it has raised concerns for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has admitted that “the actual risks of mRNA vaccines to the pregnant person and her fetus are unknown because these vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women.”

“While pregnancy puts women at a higher risk of severe COVID-19, the use of this vaccine in pregnant women is currently not recommended, unless they are at risk of high exposure,” the World Health Organization said in a statement released in January.

Jacobson, told NBC that her manager “initially understood her concerns and told her that getting vaccinated was not required,” but later changed course to say that it is.

“Please be advised that we will require that all employees receive the vaccination,” the email, which Jacobson provided to NBC News, said. “This will be mandatory for all existing employees and any new hires. The exception to this policy will be if your own personal health or disability prohibits you from obtaining this vaccination. We encourage you to consult your healthcare professional to determine if getting a vaccine is right for you.”

In response, Jacobson emailed her boss saying, “while I fully support the vaccine and understand its importance I do believe this is a very personal choice. I really hope this choice would not affect my employment at Red Hook Tavern. Also once there is more research to support that it does not affect fertility I would reconsider my position.”

Two days later, she was fired.

“It was really impersonal. I was honestly shocked,” she told NBC. “My gut reaction was to just say, ‘OK. Fine, I’ll get it. I need my job.’ But that just didn’t sit right with me. I was like, ‘Actually, I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think that’s the choice I need to be making here.’ “

In an email to NBC, the restaurant said that they are going to be changing their policy.

“Once New York state allowed restaurant workers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to put a plan in place to keep our team and guests safe. No one has faced these challenges before and we made a decision that we thought would best protect everyone. And, we now realize that we need to update our policy so it’s clear to our team how the process works and what we can do to support them. We’re making these changes immediately.”

