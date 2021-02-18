https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/new-york-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-raises-1-million-texans-amid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday pulled in $1 million in an online fundraising effort for Texas residents struggling without heat, clean water and other necessities during a flurry of deadly winter storms.

Ocasio-Cortez asked supporters on her fundraising site to “please chip in what you can afford today,” adding that “100 percent” of the donation will be sent to grassroots organizations in Texas.

Those going to her site could donate any amount of money they wanted but could also click on set money options ranging from $6 to $1,000.

After two hours, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that they had already raised $350,000, saying “holy smokes.”

She then challenged the so-called Twitterverse to raise $1 million by midnight.

By 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez – a leader in of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and known for her social media skills – announced the fundraising effort had already raised the million dollars.

“I’m at a loss for words,” she told supporters. “Always in awe of movement work.”

