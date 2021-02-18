https://causeaction.com/2021/02/18/ok-let-me-admit-it-i-am-still-in-a-funk-the-election-the-ccp-virus-dreary-new-england-weather-and-especially-after-rushs-passing-yesterday-i-am-in-a-funk/

So, I am turning up the volume and posting the next two posts that will pump me up a bit. Hey, maybe they will change your mindset too? I know both have a way of getting my mojo going again, so maybe you might give them a try?

First, comes a beautiful song, sung byFaith Hill, a great and beautiful woman, who contrary to most is not full of herself.

It’s an anthem, a declaration, made many years after her adoption. It is a walk through the sweet and sour that is the hallmark of so many who are adopted. My Lady, Bride, Mom to our four children, and I know this story from a short distance, as we are Mom and Dad to four grown children, two of which happen to be adopted.

I say “happen to be” so that you might understand that we don’t know the difference. Most adoptive parents would tell you the same thing. Most will also tell you that no matter how imperfectly perfect you are in raising all the children you might be blessed with, adopted children will walk through a unique fire unique to them. It is their very particular version of “The Fisher King Wound” – a deep, early wounding of their tiny souls that leaves them with a sense of not belonging, even when it is absolutely not the case from your perspective.

That is hard, but most especially hard if a parent makes the mistake of thinking that they can fix what only God and a willing child of His fix together. And when it happens it is a revelation… a redeeming of what is most often a self-imposed wounding lie.

So, when I hear Faith Hill sing “Free” I believe she is celebrating that very moment… that moment when the inner-lie crumbles away to reveal the very soul God intended. And so, I well up… not in abject sadness but in the mixed bag of sadness and joy.

For my reasons and maybe even yours, that’s what I need today and for maybe another day or two. Then, watch out!

So, have a listen. A genuine testimony of revelation and redemption sooths the heart and soul. promise, it’s going to make today a little more right, especially if you fire up the volume!







“Free” by Faith Hill from the “Cry” Album; released 2002; partial lyrics

When I’d get lost in a momentary weakness of emotion

All the angels came around to help me through

Life pulls fast changes

Wind blows past pages

All I see is I don’t need this

High-strung tightrope walk

Ticking time-bomb clock

Scratch my name off

Cut these chains

I’m free

Kicking out of that prison

I am free

Singing those words of wisdom

“Let it be”

Nobody’s gonna put the blues inside of me

And there were nothing I can do about it

And in the stress

To be the best

I’ve done it all

I’ve slammed the doors

I’ve jammed the locks

I’ve laid the bricks

I’ve built the walls

No one could tell me back then why joy eluded me

Kept bumping into that misery

Locked up deep down inside of me

Took that rage

And I turned that page

And I packed my tools

Went back to school

And I passed my graduation

And I hold my PhD

In crash test blues

I paid those dues

I’m free

Kicking out of that prison

I am free

Singing those words of wisdom

“Let it be”

Nobody’s gonna put the blues inside of me

Time flies by in photographs

And papers scraps and songs

Here I stand in ruby slippers

Three times takes me home

I’m free

I’m free

I’m free

Kicking out of that prison

I am free

Singing those words of wisdom

“Let it be”

“Let it be”

Nobody’s gonna put the blues inside of me

I am free, I am free, I am free, I am free

I am free, I’m free, I’m free

Onwards…

Rich Lepoutre – CauseACTION Team Leader

You Might Like You Might Like

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

