Even Americans who do not live in Texas can help those who are in need right now in the southern state.

CNN reports that various organizations are accepting donations and doing their part to help Texans.

Here is a list of those and others where Americans outside of Texas can donate money or supplies:

The Salvation Army is providing shelter, food, and other necessities to those in need throughout Texas.

The American Red Cross is reportedly supporting at least 35 warming centers with cots and blankets across the state.

Local small business Free Lunch is reportedly making deliveries of home-cooked meals, blankets, hand warmers, and hygiene kits to the Esperanza Community residents, a state-sanctioned shelter/campsite in the city.

The Other Ones Foundation is also providing kits for residents of the campsite. The kits consist of basic needs for those who do not have shelter.

Dallas-area organizations Austin Street Center, OurCalling, The Stewpot, Union Gospel Mission, and Oak Lawn United Methodist Church are reportedly putting their funds together to help pay for temporary shelter as well as Covid-19 rapid tests for those in need.

Lucille’s 1913 Community Kitchen is preparing and distributing meals in the Houston area.

Caritas of Austin helps those experiencing housing insecurity in the Austin area. You can support them by making a financial donation or ordering items off of their Amazon wish list to be shipped directly to the center’s location.

Austin Pets Alive! is working to keep pets across Texas warm and safe during the frigid weather conditions. The group needs objects to be donated and also monetary donations.

They list their current needs as:

Water for people and animals (priority) (if tap water, must be boiled first)

Diesel fuel to be brought to our Town Lake shelter for the dog kennels generator (priority)

Gloves, hand warmers and dry heavy socks for people caring for animals on campus

Flashlights/head lamps, portable chargers for staff electronic devices (in case of another outage)

Texas-based Ending Community Homelessness Coalition has created a full list of organizations that are working to help the homeless in Austin and Travis County.

Maximize Hope is an organization that is raising money to provide homeless people with hotel rooms in the Austin area.

Front Steps leads the only AmeriCorps program in Texas that is focused solely on homelessness. It is providing warming centers and information for people to find safe shelter. They are accepting donations and also have an Amazon wish list.

They are also hosting a Blanket Drive with information on how to send blankets here.

Out-of-state Americans can help by spreading awareness about warming centers and other hazards. This map details where people can find warming centers in their local areas in Texas.

Spreading awareness for individuals experiencing harsh weather conditions can also be helpful. Front Step’s website includes:

Be aware of signs of hypothermia: Shivering, Exhaustion or feeling very tired, Confusion, Fumbling hands, Memory loss, Slurred speech, Drowsiness. If you or anyone you come across exhibits these symptoms, call 9-1-1.

