(FAITHWIRE) – James Coates, lead pastor of GraceLife Church in Alberta, Canada, has been jailed for holding in-person worship services amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Coates’ attorney, James Kitchen, said the preacher is willing to remain behind bars in order to do the “right thing,” according to CTV News.

In mid-December, Alberta Health Services inspector Janine Hanrahan issued an order against GraceLife, directly mandating the church to ensure all congregants, staff members, and leaders are wearing masks while on the property, to enforce social distancing of at least six feet between all persons, and to restrict occupancy of the facility to 15% or less of the building’s total operational capacity.

