https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosis-office-fends-off-questions-from-house-republicans-about-capitol-security_3697692.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has responded to a request from a group of House Republicans to explain decisions in regards to Capitol security before and on the day of the Capitol breach. She said on Monday they are attempting to “deflect responsibility for the Capitol attack from Donald Trump.”

Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Administration; Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee; James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform; and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the senior Republican on the House Select Committee on Intelligence all signed the letter.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff told Fox News that Pelosi “has and will continue to take action to ensure accountability and enhance the security of the Capitol.”

The letter demanded answers from Pelosi on the following questions, among others:

When Police Chief Sund made a request for National Guard support on Jan. 4, why was that request denied?

Did sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving get permission or instruction from your staff on Jan. 4 prior to denying Sund’s request for the National Guard?

What conversations and what guidance did you and your staff give the sergeant-at-arms leading up to Jan. 6, specific to the security posture of the campus?

“Five weeks have passed since the January 6th attack on the Capitol building, and many important questions about your responsibility for the security of the Capitol remain unanswered,” the letter stated.

“As you are aware, the Speaker of the House is not only the leader of the majority party, but also has enormous institutional responsibilities. The Speaker is responsible for all operational decisions made within the House. We have observed for two years this very heavy-handed and tightly controlled approach to House operations that has been exerted by yourself, your staff, and an army of appointed House officials.”

Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Capitol Police to obtain videos and documents pertaining to last month’s breach of the Capitol building.

“The public has a right to know about how Congress handled security and what all the videos show of the US Capitol riot. What are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer trying to hide from the American people?” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said, referring to the Democratic speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader.

Mark Tapscott and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

