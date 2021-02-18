https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/18/pelosis-pick-to-lead-capitol-security-investigation-thinks-hawley-is-a-little-piece-of-sh-t-who-should-lose-his-job/

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s pick to lead a Capitol security investigation in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot hurled multiple partisan insults at congressional Republicans, even calling for some of them to lose their jobs.

In a now-deleted tweet just one week after the Capitol incident, Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré publicly insulted Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, calling him a “little peace of sh-t” and calling for him to “be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP.” He also said Hawley and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas are “aaa hats” and “high order white privilege.”

Shortly after Honoré tweeted the colorful and opinionated post, Pelosi tapped the “respected leader with experience dealing with crises” to oversee the “immediate review of [Capitol] security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control.”

“We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny,” Pelosi said in January.

“It didn’t work that day, and everybody who knows about this … they all know the tools are there. The tools didn’t work. We’ve got to get the tools to work, get all of government to work together,” Honoré said of the Capitol security shortly after he was picked for the job. 

Pelosi also announced her intentions to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the failures that allowed a mob to breach the historic building on Jan. 6. In addition to establishing the commission and receiving multiple briefings from Honoré, House Democrats also requested an expansion of an investigation into “domestic terrorism and violent extremism” they believe may have driven the riot.

“We will have an after-action review,” Pelosi said. “There will be a commission.”

Honoré has a history of criticizing Republicans including former President Donald Trump. He was also a somewhat regular guest on multiple corporate broadcasts such as CNN and MSNBC to give his takes on Trump’s response to the 2017 Puerto Rico hurricanes, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

“The President doesn’t understand the Constitution, or he don’t give a d-mn,” Honoré said in 2020.

