OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Thursday, February 18, 2021
The petition to recall California governor Gavin Newsom successfully gathers over 1.5M signatures, passing the number to recall the governor. One America’s Pearson Sharp spoke with organizers, who say they still need to collect some 300,000 for a safe margin of error.