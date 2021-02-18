https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trumps-approval-rating-soars-pelosis-second-failed-impeachment-video/

President Trump’s approval rating is up to 59% following Nancy Pelosi’s second failed impeachment attempt on the 45th President.

Trump’s approval rating back on January 6th was 41% according to Morning Consult polling.

And now, despite the poll being oversampled with Democrats, Trump stands at 59% approval rating.

TRENDING: REPORT: Nikki Haley Tried to Get a Meeting With Trump — But He Shot Her Down

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

