One of the notable features of 21st century life is that America’s blue states are failing and losing population, while red states are thriving and growing. This is blindingly obvious to anyone who travels around the country, or to those who have seen half of their friends move to Nashville. But today Stephen Moore’s Committee to Unleash Prosperity sent an email that shows the trend graphically:

[I]f progressive tax, spend, borrow, and regulate economic policies are so superior then why are all the big blue states collapsing economically/financially? The chart below shows the highest and lowest unemployment rate states at the end of 2020.

Click to enlarge:

It takes a special kind of partisanship not to recognize that liberalism has demonstrably failed.

You’d think the “progressives” would be totally embarrassed that their economic model is such an unmitigated failure, that they have to go hat-in-hand to the fast-recovering red states begging for money? Blue states like California were once the trend-setting, wealth-producing states that laid the path for the future of America. Now progressivism has relegated them to the status of beggar states that have to go to places like Alabama and Arkansas for handouts.

Sad but true. Blue states like California, New York and Illinois are basket cases, and bailing them out will be a top priority of the Biden administration. Are liberals entirely incapable of learning from experience? Well, yeah. They are still trying to sell socialism, the most comprehensive failure in the history of the human race.

Liberals are also busily smearing successful red states. Why not, since smearing is what they are best at? To take just one example, the Democratic Party press has launched one dishonest attack after another against South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem. This might seem strange–when has the Governor of South Dakota ever come in for a concerted national smear campaign?

But there is no mystery. Noem is a potential presidential or vice-presidential nominee in 2024, and Democrats are conducting battle space preparation. After all, they wouldn’t want voters to know that South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at an extraordinary 3.0 percent. Voters might get the wrong idea!

