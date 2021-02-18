https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/18/reformed-ex-convict-and-baltimore-activist-proposes-paying-murderers-not-to-kill-to-curb-crime-1031707/

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

Tyree Moorehead, a reformed ex-convict and rapper who spent over a decade in prison for a second-degree murder conviction as per a shooting that occurred when he was 15, has some ideas on how to solve Baltimore’s horrific murder crisis.

Moorehead believes shooters “want money,” and, as WBFF-TV reported after an interview this week, he’s now suggesting a plan to “pay killers to stop killing.”

Moorehead is seemingly sincere about stopping the murder streak in Baltimore, which has consistently ranked as one of the most violent, dangerous cities in America.

It’s why he’s spent years using graffiti to cordon off hundreds of “No Shoot Zones” to encourage locals to get their act together.

“There are nearly 200 No Shoot Zones across the Baltimore area, most of them sprayed by Moorehead. … Some are incredibly detailed, like Zone 3; others are subtle and understated, like the generic zone near the corner of North Patterson Park Avenue and Preston Street,” local station WJZ reported in 2019.

Any time a child, a woman or multiple people are murdered, Moorehead shows up and establishes a “No Shoot Zone” in hopes of getting “the shooters [to] listen,” he told WJZ.

See examples of his zones below:

Staff of the City Mart strike a pose inside a “No Shoot Zone” as police prepare to take pictures of a Saturday shooting scene. Sticks on top of paper mark the location of shell casings. pic.twitter.com/Dra9UOgCML — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) March 25, 2018

Found this very touching: NO SHOOT ZONE

Baltimore

The Greatest City in America (Edmondson Ave heading east) pic.twitter.com/cSj6VsCp3E — Corinne Hammons (@corinnehammons) April 29, 2018

Since 2015, rapper Tyree Moorehead has painted nearly 200 “No Shoot Zones” throughout Baltimore. Since July, we’ve been working on a story with him about what drives him and whether they work. It airs tonight at 5:30 on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/PzAgIP89yW — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) December 3, 2019

We’ve visited all of Baltimore’s 178 “No Shoot Zone” locations, from a list provided by Tyree. They’re plotted here. https://t.co/asUW4Nigey pic.twitter.com/l0Tb1jKCGD — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) December 3, 2019

A “no shoot zone” marker was made along Patterson Park Ave. where three women were shot over the weekend in Baltimore. One of them was later pronounced dead: pic.twitter.com/fQmzOFtKPP — Phillip Jackson (@phillej_) January 13, 2020

A no shoot zone had been pained on Boswell Rd. where Shiand Miller and her 3-year-old daughter Shaniya Gilmore were killed at in the Westgate neighborhood in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/0agzrMtxGk — Phillip Jackson (@phillej_) June 21, 2020

Obviously, this methodology hasn’t worked, though certainly not for a lack of effort. As of mid-February, Baltimore had already experienced dozens of shootings and murders, including the murder of a 16-year-old just earlier this week:

At a loss on how to proceed, Moorehead is now suggesting that the city pay would-be killers to not murder people, according to WBFF.

“I can relate to the shooters. Guess what they want. They want money. I’ve talked to these people, I’ve seen the shooters, it’s a small city, I know who the hustlers are,” he said this week to the local television station.

He added, “I can’t stop the shootings. No one in this world has proven to stop the shootings, not even the church. But what we can do is put them in compliance.”

He knows the “hustlers” well because he used to be just like them.

“Moorehead is a former gang member. He estimates he shot about 20 people when he was a teenager, between 13 and 15 years old. At 15, he says he had a shootout with police. He served 11 years after admitting to attempted murder,” according to WJZ.

The Baltimore Sun notes that he “later returned to prison after a violation of probation.”

Not until his final release from prison in 2012 did he begin his “anti-violence work.” Unfortunately for him, the work hasn’t proceeded as planned.

For one, he was reportedly stabbed in the neck during the summer of 2017 during a domestic dispute with one of his relatives.

Second, later that year he was arrested and charged with destruction of property for allegedly establishing a “No Shoot Zone” at a 7-Eleven where a 13-year-old girl had been murdered, as reported by the Sun.

And third, Moorehead is a rapper who goes by the alias Tyree Colion, and well, his seemingly violent, anti-cop lyrics raise some questions about his message.

His anger against the police seems to stem, in part, from their tendency to arrest him whenever he shows up to establish a “No Shoot Zone.”

“It’s going to take more than stabbing me in the throat and arresting me to stop me from saving my people,” he told the Sun in 2017.

As for his latest idea, not everybody shares his enthusiasm.

Speaking with WBFF, former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith pointed out that giving would-be killers money could easily backfire.

“It could make it easier for people to get their hands on guns because they now have an influx of a different level of cash,” he said.

see all) Latest posts by Vivek Saxena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

