President Joe Biden will only invite more aggression from the communist Chinese government by showing weakness, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler tells Newsmax TV.

Reschenthaler, R-Pa., appearing Thursday on “The Chris Salcedo Show,” was referring to comments made by Biden during a CNN town hall on Tuesday in which he said he will be reluctant to speak out against China’s treatment of Hong Kong, Taiwan and the minority Muslim Uighur population.

“Culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow,” Biden said, a comment that drew criticism from many on the right.

“I was absolutely disgusted when I heard Biden making those remarks,” Reschenthaler, said, “because here’s the leader of the free world coming across as a doddering man on a stage, who’s vacillating and, frankly, kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party.”

In addition to attempted genocide of the Uighur population, breaking an international agreement to allow Hong Kong to remain free of Beijing’s control and attempt to absorb Taiwan through its One China policy, President Xi Jinping’s government also has forced American companies to transfer their intellectual property and IT, while the Biden administration says nothing, he said.

“The mainstream media says nothing about that, but this is a dangerous tack for Joe Biden to take,” Reschenthaler said. “Showing softness, weakness and vacillating on the international stage will only invite more aggression from China.”

