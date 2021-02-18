https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/reschenthaler-emp-attacks-cybersecurity/2021/02/18/id/1010631

“Corporate elites” in the United States have dismissed threats from the Communist Chinese government from everything from electromagnetic pulse attacks to cyber attacks and more because they reap profits from doing business in China, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., tells Newsmax TV.

“Let’s get one thing straight: We’re the United States of America. We want to do something, we can do it,” Reschenthaler said Thursday on “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “The problem is that we have a party, a Democrat Party, that for some reason, feels obligated to count out China.”

Further, he said, “we have a corporate elite that feels like they need to sell out America and our interest to the Chinese, to the Chinese Communist Party.”

China has bragged about its first-strike electromagnetic pulse capabilities, something that could shut down America’s electric grid. And while Reschenthaler said that is a “legitimate concern,” he also fears cyberattacks from China.

“I’m incredibly concerned about them taking their Navy from what’s called a brown water fleet,” he added, “meaning it just stays around the shore, to a blue water fleet where they can project naval power in the Pacific. I’m concerned about China’s setting up dead traps with Third World countries around the globe where they get access to important places like the Panama Canal.”

Republicans, he said, are the only ones who are talking about the issue.

“The mainstream media, Hollywood, the ruling elite, refuse to call out China because they profit on that.”

