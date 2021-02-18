https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lauren-boebert-firearms-guns-radical/2021/02/18/id/1010632

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., vilified the latest firearms restriction measure introduced in Congress, calling the proposal on Newsmax TV “the most radical far-left sweeping gun control bills . . . in a long, long time.”

“This has been an agenda [item] from the Democratic Party for a long, line time,” said the 34-year freshman Republican from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, making up the western half of the state. “And that’s actually what got me to the point of frustration, where I needed to do something to secure our rights.”

Appearing on “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Boebert recalled how she confronted former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, at a rally in Aurora, Colorado, to challenge him on his pledge to confiscate AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.

She decried the House bill, introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, that would create a registry of every firearm in the United States, including the “make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored; and a notice specifying the identity of any person to whom, and any period of time during which, the firearm will be loaned to the person.”

“H.R. 27 is one of the most the most radical far-left sweeping gun control bills I have seen in a long, long time,” Boebert said. “It establishes [a] publicly accessible registry of gun owners, containing private information. This is a national gun registry that is open to the public. Everyone should be alarmed. Anything that you have heard about H.R. 27, is that and so much worse.”

She described how it would require anyone seeking to purchase a firearm obtain a license, criminalizes anyone who possesses a firearm without a license with a prison term of 15 years.

“This is ridiculous,” Boebert said. “Leave it to the Democrats to take away your enumerated constitutional right, and you pay them to do it.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

