https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mace-national-guard-troops-capitol/2021/02/18/id/1010588

Rep. Nancy Mace Thursday joined the calls from other Republicans to remove the National Guard troops and wire fencing from the Capitol immediately, despite news reports that the soldiers would be going home in mid-March.

“It should be today,” the South Carolina Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” about the security measures that have been in place since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. “This is the Capitol of the freest country in the world being protected by miles and miles of razor wire draped fencing. Who are we protecting ourselves from? Our American citizens should be free to visit the Capitol.”

However, there is a tendency to “take our freedoms away” when there is a crisis, and once that happens, it’s hard to get those freedoms back, said Mace.

“We were told this fencing and the National Guard would be here for a few weeks,” she said. “A few weeks may turn into a few months. I’ve heard rumors it could go into the fall, so we’ve got to put a stop to it right now.”

She added that it’s “hypocrisy” for members of the left who don’t want to fund a border wall between the United States and Mexico while wanting to keep a fence around the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Mace argued against the White House’s call for $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, considering the nation’s $30 trillion debt.

“My question is how are we going to afford to pay for this,” said Mace. “Nobody in this country, no one in D.C., is actually talking about how we are going to cut spending elsewhere to fund this. We have huge infrastructure needs in this country … this is something Republicans and Democrats want to work on together.”

Decisions that are being made now are affecting small businesses and the economy, she added.

“We can’t raise taxes on hard-working Americans just trying to put food on the table and gas in the tank and get kids back to school,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

