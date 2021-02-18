https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-not-invited-cpac-will-crash-conference-appearance-street-arena/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-FL) was not invited to speak at the CPAC Conference this year in Florida.

Several freshmen Republican lawmakers were invited to speak at the annual conference but Taylor Greene was left off the invitation list.

Instead, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be speaking down the street from CPAC.

Pro-Trump firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is set to crash the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), despite not being invited by the event organizers. Sources close to the American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, the leading right-of-center political conference in the United States, confirmed to the National File that Rep. Greene had been left off the invited speaker list for the conference. Other leading members of the Republican freshmen class in the House of Representatives were given speaking slots at the prestigious conference, including Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). Surprisingly, however, Rep. Greene was not included, despite her immense national following. It is unclear what the rationale was for not inviting such a well known member of the House of Representatives. The American Conservative Union did not respond to a request for comment.

