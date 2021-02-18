http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ccwiQJ50D_8/

President Donald Trump turned down his former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley after she requested a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a report.

Politico’s Playbook reported details of the meeting request, citing a “source familiar” with the incident.

Haley criticized Trump extensively in a Politico magazine article, even suggesting that his political relevance was over.

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far,” she said. “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him.”

After the interview was published, Haley blamed the “liberal media” in a Wall Street Journal op-ed for trying to divide Republicans.

“The media playbook starts with the demand that everyone pick sides about Donald Trump—either love or hate everything about him,” she wrote.

Haley has not officially announced an expected campaign for president in 2024 but a recent poll suggests she may have a hard time getting the Republican nomination without the support of Trump.

Trump currently has 53 percent support, while Haley only has six percent support in a poll conducted by Morning Consult.

