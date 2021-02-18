https://www.theblaze.com/news/ivanka-trump-will-not-challenge-marco-rubio

Amid speculation that one or more members of former President Donald Trump’s family will launch primary challenges against incumbent Republicans in the upcoming 2022 midterm election year, at least one Trump has reportedly ruled out doing so.

The New York Times reported that Ivanka Trump will not run against Sen. Marco Rubio (R) in the 2022 Florida GOP Senate primary. Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their family moved to Florida permanently after her father’s presidential term ended. Since the move, rumors have swirled that Ivanka Trump would seek statewide office, possibly challenging Rubio for Senate.

A spokesman for Rubio told the Times that Ivanka is supporting the senator for re-election in 2022.

“Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” the spokesman said. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election. They had a great talk.”

Also, the Times reported that an anonymous source close to Trump said running for Senate was not a plan she ever seriously considered. The source said that Rubio’s office had asked her to refrain from publicly announcing she would not run for Senate until April, when they hoped she would join them for an event.

The Rubio spokesman told the Times that their office had a discussion with Ivanka Trump about holding an event to call attention to Rubio’s efforts to expand the child tax credit, a policy he and Trump developed together.

In a statement, Ivanka Trump called Rubio a “good personal friend and I know he will continue to drive meaningful progress on issues we both care deeply about.”

There are also rumors that Ivanka’s sister-in-law, Lara Trump, is mulling a bid for U.S. Senate in her home state of North Carolina. The New York Times previously reported that Lara, who is married to former President Trump’s son Eric, was considering running for the seat that will be vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.).

Several Republicans spoke favorably of a prospective bid by Lara Trump. Former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said she “would be formidable,” noting her ability to fundraise and her talent as a messenger.

However, the Times now reports that “people briefed on the discussions” said Lara Trump, like Ivanka, is unlikely to run for office.

So far, no members of former President Trump’s family have made any public announcement declaring their intention to run for office.

As for the former president, who was acquitted on impeachment charges of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Wednesday that he will not yet say if he will be a candidate for president in 2024.

“Well, we have tremendous support. I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support,” Trump said. “I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof. … I’m the only guy that gets impeached and my numbers go up.”

