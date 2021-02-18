http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jL1Itt_8EBE/

Ivanka Trump will not run for Senator Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) U.S. Senate seat, according to a new report.

“Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” Nick Iacovella, a spokesman for Rubio, told the New York Times. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election. They had a great talk.”

Since the final days of former President Trump’s term in office, corporate media speculated that his daughter Ivanka might run for statewide office in Florida, where she and her family have relocated from Washington, D.C. Such a bid would involve a primary challenge to sitting Senator Rubio and an expensive general election.

According to the Times, a person close to Ms. Trump also confirmed the conversation and said she was never seriously considering a Senate run never something she was seriously considering. The report claims Rubio’s office asked her “to hold off on making clear she was not running until April, when they hoped to hold a joint event with her.”

This is unconfirmed by Iacovella, Rubio’s aide. However, Ivanka described Rubio as a “good personal friend.” She said, “I know he will continue to drive meaningful progress on issues we both care deeply about.”

Rubio thanked her for her “friendship” and for work they did together while she was in the White House.

