The Lincoln Project announced a new “Transition Advisory Committee” to “get our own house in order,” the released statement said Thursday.

“The internal workplace concerns that have come to light are troubling and disturbing and we are committed to fixing them,” but “Before we can move forward with our ambitions agenda, we have to get our own house in order,” The Lincoln Project wrote.

SCOOPLET: The Lincoln Project is forming a “transition advisory committee” to provide “full support and cooperation” for its internal investigation into John Weaver and “any systemic workplace culture issues,” according to an internal memo I obtained. https://t.co/jfs5BApaBxpic.twitter.com/MtC4QlK4SJ — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) February 18, 2021

The report added:

The committee will be tasked with providing its full support and cooperation to the internal investigations of the Weaver matter and systemic workplace culture issues, and will ensure that the proper corrections are made. It will also commission a ‘Stewardship Report’ for our donors that will break down expenditures so that our donors understand how we spent their contributions.

Chairing the committee will be Tara Setmayer, “and I [Fred Thomas] will serve as vice-chair.” Tara Setmayer is a CNN political commentator, contributor to ABC News, and former Communications Director on Capitol Hill. Fred Thomas is the Co-founder of The Lincoln Project.

The announcement comes after it was revealed last week that the organization would agree “to a third-party review of the many allegations of misconduct with young men leveled against Co-founder John Weaver,” while also permitting the release of “former employees who want to speak publicly about Weaver from their nondisclosure agreements.”

