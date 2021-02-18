https://justthenews.com/government/report-new-york-gop-congressman-urged-run-governor-cuomo-grilled-over-nursing-home?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin is reportedly facing calls to run for governor of that state as incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing increasing criticism over his administration’s handling and apparent coverup of COVID-19 nursing home deaths there.

In recent days “a significant number of large donors and influential Republicans have reached out to Lee Zeldin to ask him to take on Cuomo,” a source told Fox News this week.

Zeldin has served four terms representing eastern Long Island. He is reportedly considering mounting the run for the governor’s office, a position Cuomo has held for three terms since 2011.

The next governor’s election in New York is in November of 2022. Cuomo is presently planning to seek a fourth term.

