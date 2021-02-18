https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/report-nikki-haley-tried-get-meeting-trump-shot/

According to a new report, neoconservative anti-Trumper Nikki Haley reached out to former President Trump on Wednesday to request a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago — but he shot her down.

The opportunist Haley, who has been described by some as “the right’s Hillary Clinton,” trashed President Trump prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to Politico’s Playbook, “Haley reached out to former President Donald Trump on Wednesday to request a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago, but a source familiar tells Playbook that he turned her down. The two haven’t spoken since the insurrection on Jan. 6, when Haley blasted Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol.”

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said after January 6. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

Politico also recently reported on Haley’s presidential ambitions and how she’s trying to have it both ways with Trump.

Haley’s presidential ambitions have been clear for some time, but supporters of President Trump have already been promoting a “Never Haley” movement on the right. It is clear that she represents the neoconservative GOP of the past, while voters prefer the America First vision of Trump.

