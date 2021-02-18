https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602f61f05db3705aa0aaccf3
Following Australia’s lead, Canada has announced that it aims to force Facebook to pay for news content. Ottawa said it would not be intimidated if the tech giant seeks retribution….
The LASD is looking into the Marilyn Manson abuse allegations after various women accused him of emotional, sexual and physical abuse….
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to be trying to rig an “independent security review” of the January 6th Capitol riots by appointing an extreme left-wing……
Remember a few years ago when Trump suggested that if the left started tearing down historic statues that eventually they would come for people like Lincoln and Washington? Remember how people in the …
An Alaska woman had the scare of a lifetime when using an outhouse in the backcountry and she was attacked by a bear, from below. “I got out there and sat down on the toilet and immediately something…