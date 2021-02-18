https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/southcarolina-abortionlaw/2021/02/18/id/1010633

South Carolina’s GOP Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday signed a restrictive ”fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill — the second to be signed into law this session.

The South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have previously passed. All are tied up in court, CBS News reported — and South Carolina’s law likely faces a court challenge as well.

Federal law, which takes precedence over state law, currently allows abortion.

House Republicans celebrated after the bill received a quick third reading Thursday morning, setting off cheers from anti-abortion advocates in the lobby.

McMaster commented after the signing, ”There’s a lot of happy hearts beating across South Carolina right now.”

Supporters of restrictive abortion laws are trying to get the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court in the hopes that the conservative-majority court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision supporting abortion rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled abortion is legal until a fetus is viable outside the womb — months after a heartbeat can be detected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

