https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scalise-trump-mar-a-lago-meeting/2021/02/18/id/1010553

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the House GOP Whip, paid a visit to former President Donald Trump this week where they “touched base,” while the party remains divided over Trump’s role in the GOP moving forward.

Politico first reported the meeting, which took place on Tuesday, and notes that it came just a few weeks after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., met with Trump at his Florida resort, where the former president has been residing since leaving office. Scalise’s meeting was confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson.

Scalise is “in Florida this week on political travel and had meetings at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and touched base with President Trump while he was there,” said spokeswoman Lauren Fine.

The move comes as Republican leaders in the Senate, which recently voted to acquit Trump on charges of inciting the Capitol riot, have attempted to distance themselves from the former president.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor that Trump could still face criminal prosecution for his actions, calling him “practically and morally responsible” for the incident.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Republican in the Upper Chamber, suggested last week that he could support a resolution censuring Trump over the riot.

“I know there are a couple of resolutions out there. … I’ve seen a couple of resolutions at least that I think could attract some support,” Thune told reporters, according to The Hill.

