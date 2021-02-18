https://neonnettle.com/news/14275-sen-tim-scott-trump-is-the-most-powerful-political-figure-on-either-side-

‘What we need is a unified message from the Republican Party’

© press

Trump’s policies resulted in ‘the lowest unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians for women in 70 years’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he believes Donald Trump remains “the most powerful political figure on either side.”

“I still believe that President Trump is the most powerful political figure on either side, the news loves President Trump, or they hate President Trump, which gives him plenty of coverage,” Scott told Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.”

“What we need is, in fact, a unified message from the Republican Party.

“We don’t need personalities driving our future,” Scott added.

WATCH:

© press

‘What we need is more President Trump policies that focused on an inclusive economy,’ scott said

The Senate failed to reach the necessary 67 votes to convict Trump last Saturday.

On January 13, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump a second time, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.”

Scott added that Trump’s policies resulted in “the lowest unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians for women in 70 years.”

“What we need is more President Trump policies that focused on an inclusive economy, focused on [historically black colleges and universities] funding.”

“Focused on the lowest tax rates we’ve seen in a generation that led to the fastest increase in employment and in wages at the bottom faster than the top because President Trump’s policy positions literally transformed the American economy,” Scott said.

“That is what’s at stake in the future. Do we want a private sector driven by economic mobility and opportunity, or do we want a private sector driven by socialism and control from Washington D.C.?” Scott added.

© press

Scoot urged GOP voters to look within the party so the GOP can win

“I’ve often said that President Trump’s love language does not include words of encouragement and perhaps that, that only reinforces that fact,” Scott said.

Trump recently blasted Senate minority leader Mitch McConnel calling him “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack” in a statement his PAC released on Tuesday.

Scoot urged GOP voters to look within the party so the GOP can win.

“The truth is for the Republican Party to win, we need every single Republican-leaning voter to take a look at the GOP, the great opportunity party, and why we have the right principles and policies to move this nation forward,” Scott said.

“If we get into personality squibbles and fights, we are going to be in a challenging place in 2022 and 2024, which means America will be embracing socialism because we can’t get our act together on the right.”

On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said GOP “doesn’t Have Snowball’s Chance in Hell of Taking Majority Without Trump.”

“If you don’t get that, you’re just not looking.”

“He was a hell of a president on all of the things that conservatives really believe in.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

