https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/seriously-gruesome-death-egyptian-pharaoh-detailed-new-study/

(GIZMODO) – The forensic analysis of a 3,600-year-old mummy is providing fascinating new insights into a pivotal Egyptian pharaoh and the circumstances of his exceptionally violent death.

Seqenenre-Taa-II was likely executed by multiple assailants after being captured on the battlefield, according to new research published in the science journal Frontiers in Medicine. The new research also shows that the pharaoh’s body had already entered into a state of decomposition prior to mummification, and his embalmers did the best they could to conceal his very serious facial injuries.

Seqenenre ruled over southern Egypt during the Second Intermediate Period (c. 1650 to 1550 BCE)—a tumultuous time in which the Hyksos, a foreign power, ruled Egypt’s northern territories. The Hyksos took control of Avaris, the capital city, but they allowed Egyptian rulers to maintain control over the south, provided they paid tribute to the Hyksos, king. Today, Avaris is known as the archaeological site Tell-el-Dabbaa.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

