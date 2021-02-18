https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/18/shes-toast-nikki-haley-tries-patching-things-up-with-trump-after-she-crapped-on-him-in-january-and-he-aint-havin-any-of-it/

This editor used to adore Nikki Haley.

True story. Tough as nails, direct, fearless at the UN … but then she tried to save her own skin and dumped on Trump in January. And hey, we get it, a lot of people were jumping ship when the Left was working overtime to paint Trump as some sort of evil authoritarian inspiring an insurrection but trying to wiggle her way back in?

Yeah.

Not a great idea, Nikki.

Scoop: Nikki Haley tried to get a meeting with Trump yesterday but he turned her down, even despite her apparent attempt to patch things up through a @WSJ op-ed yesterday https://t.co/NpL9Duhunl — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 18, 2021

Did she really think he’d let her comments go? Let’s not pretend Trump doesn’t hold a grudge.

He does.

The snub comes on the heels of Tim Alberta’s deep dive in POLITICO Magazine last week on Haley’s presidential ambitions and how she’s trying to have it both ways with Trump. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 18, 2021

Unfortunately, Nikki made her bed … now she gets to sleep in it.

Channeling George Costanza in mid-December, Haley refused to confront Trump over his election lies because he believed they were true. “I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” Haley said. “This is not him making it up.” — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 18, 2021

Oh, and in case you missed what she said about him that likely pissed him off:

After Jan. 6, Haley changed her tune.

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media..” — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 18, 2021

‘I think he’s lost any sort of political viability.’

Yeah, not smart.

Haley tried to recover Thursday with a damage-control op-ed in the WSJ wrapped in blame-the-media rhetoric. But Trump, apparently, isn’t having it. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 18, 2021

Oops.

She’s toast — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 18, 2021

And of course, the left is turning on her as well.

So much for Nikki Haley have a good political instincts. — Pug (@ejpa) February 18, 2021

Maybe just stand fast in your convictions and stop trying to have it both ways?

Just sayin’.

