CHICAGO CARNAGE: 13 People Shot -2 Dead- in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago in Just 24 Hours
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.16.20
At least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings across Chicago that left 2 people dead in less than 24 hours; raising even more questions over security in the nation’s third largest metropolis.
“Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago,” reports the Chicago Sun Times. “The latest fatal attack left one man dead and another injured that afternoon on the Southwest Side.”
An additional 10 people were shot -and one killed- the day before.
A disturbing report from Cook County, Illinois released this week shows Chicago’s homicide rate jumping 52% since the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the United States earlier this year.
“The medical examiner’s office for the nation’s second-largest county said 95 percent of the victims were people of color, and Chicago has already recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, USA Today reported,” reports The Hill.
Homicides spike 52 percent in Chicago amid coronavirus pandemic
— The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020
“That’s not gonna happen. I will see him in court,” Mayor Lightfoot said after President Trump suggested bringing in the National Guard. “It’s not gonna happen, not in my city. And I’m not confident that the president has the power to do that. But we have our lawyers hard at work and if he tries to do that and usurp the power of our governor, and myself as the mayor, we will see him in court.”
ALCOHOL CURFEW: Chicago Mayor Imposes Curfew for Liquor Stores After Spike in Violence
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.09.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is imposing a liquor store curfew across her city Thursday evening after late-night violence distracted police officers during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“After Tuesday night’s violence that left seven people dead and 14 injured, and the inability for some to follow the stay at home order, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has placed a 9:00 p.m. liquor purchasing curfew starting Thursday,” reports CBS Chicago.
“Effective April 9, we are placing a 9:00 pm curfew on liquor sales in Chicago. A liquor curfew will remain in place during Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order,” Lightfoot said.
“These actions place additional and unnecessary burden on our hospitals and ICU units. Violence of any kind is never acceptable but the fact that this is especially urgent now as our ability to protect all Chicagoans is being stretched to the breaking point. We cannot allow that to happen and we will not allow that to happen,” Lightfoot added.
