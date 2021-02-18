https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-brady-nfl-ppp-loan/2021/02/18/id/1010513

A petition aimed at getting Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady to return $960,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loan money received has passed 160,000 signatures.

Brady brought in an extra $2.25 million during his championship team’s 2020 playoff run, notes NBC Sports’s Pro Football Talk, which reported the Change.org petition aimed at getting him to return the money that TB12, his performance lifestyle brand, received is continuing to garner signatures.

Brady’s lifestyle brand includes the TB12 Performance & Recovery Centers, which were shut down temporarily during the pandemic, reports NBC Sports.

The company had plans to bring TB12 to other markets, including in Tampa Bay, but so far the centers are in Boston and Foxboro.

According to the petition, Brady signed a deal in May worth $50 million, bringing his earnings from his NFL contracts to $260 million over his 21-year career. Further, the petition notes that the quarterback’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, has a reported net worth of $400 million.

NBC Sports, quoting a Boston Business Journal report detailing the U.S. Small Business Administration report in July, said Brady’s company got money “in the range of $350,000 to $1 million” in April from the lending program created by Congress to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

