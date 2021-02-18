https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/single-mom-arrested-leaving-kids-alone-worked-gets-gofundme-boost/

(THE BLAZE) – A crowdfunding page has received more than $80,000 in donations after authorities arrested a mother for leaving her 10-year-old and 2-year-old alone at a motel while she worked at a nearby pizza shop.

Last week, authorities arrested 24-year-old Shaina Bell of Liberty Township in Ohio after they received a tip that she left her young children alone at a motel while she worked.

Bell is now facing two charges of child endangerment, a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a potential maximum sentence of six months in jail as well as fines up to $1,000.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

