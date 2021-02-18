https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/18/some-people-did-some-uprising-ilhan-omar-tries-so-hard-to-join-the-ted-cruz-bashing-and-just-makes-a-hot-mess-of-herself/

Ilhan Omar couldn’t help herself, she had to jump onboard the Trashing Ted Cruz Train so many of her lame colleagues are riding on today. Do we know why Ted went to Cancun? No. Do we think people like Ilhan who encouraged violence last summer have any room to criticize him?

Also no.

But that didn’t stop her from trying:

She held food drives to feed the people she was also helping bail out of jail … you know, the same people who set fires to buildings, looted Target and Best Buy, destroyed statues.

Way to pat yourself on the back, Ilhan.

This!

Oof.

Democrats are always very generous, as long as it’s not their own money or belongings they’re giving out.

That’s not saying much.

Ahem.

Uprisings.

HA HA HA HA HA

Democrats. *eye roll*

Poor Ilhan, and she tried so hard too.

***

